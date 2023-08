Labette Health opens clinic in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG — A new primary care center, the Labette Health Pittsburg Clinic, opened last week at 2039 S. Tucker Terrace, according to The Morning Sun. Stephanie Wagner, an Erie native, is the nurse practitioner at the clinic. Labette Health has clinics at its main campus in Parsons as well as Independence, Coffeyville, Altamont, Erie, Chanute, St. Paul and Oswego.

Chanute Art Gallery celebrates 50th anniversary