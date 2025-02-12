Area news items for Feb. 12

Colony man faces sentencing

COLONY — Joshua Lohff, 34, of Colony faced sentencing Wednesday on a single charge of illegally entering Crest High School in the wee hours of the morning last October, according to the Anderson County Review. Surveillance cameras showed Lohff entering the school through a rooftop entrance. During his arrest he was found in the possession of methamphetamines.

Yates Center cuts council size

YATES CENTER — Yates Center Council voted to reduce the size of the council from eight to six members at their Feb. 3 meeting. Council member Lyle Kee originally made the motion to downsize to four members, but changed it to six, saying three from each ward would be ideal, according to the Yates Center News.

A majority of members agreed. The change will go into effect the first of 2026.

Blood drive in Moran

MORAN — The American Red Cross will be in town for a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12, at Marmaton Valley High School, 128 W. Oak St.

People of all blood types – especially those with type O negative blood – are encouraged to make and keep their donation appointments so hospitals can continue to ensure critical care for patients this winter.

Since the beginning of the year, hundreds of blood drives have been canceled and more than 17,000 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected due to severe winter weather and wildfires.

As February continues, so does the potential for additional weather systems to disrupt blood drives. Flu and other seasonal illnesses are spreading, which could also force more people to cancel scheduled donation appointments, compounding the impact to collecting lifesaving blood products.

To book a time to give blood or platelets, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Walk-ins are also welcome.

Pittsburg schools review vehicle leasing program

PITTSBURG — A review of the Pittsburg school district’s first year of contracting with Fleet Enterprise for its vehicles met with positive results. USD 250 trustees last year transferred management of the district’s vehicles to Fleet Enterprise’s leasing program, according to the Morning Sun.

After a period of one to four years, the vehicles are sold with the majority of the proceeds going back to the district to lease newer models.

On average, the Sun reported, the district stood to save more than $200,000 in operating costs over 10 years.

The district has 24 vehicles enrolled in the leasing program, with a dozen older vehicles being sold for $100,000, which offset the cost of leasing newer vehicles.

Tom Stegman, chief operations officer for USD 250, said the goals were to put students in safer and more fuel-efficient vehicles as well as save on maintenance.

Polar plunge raises funds for Special Olympics