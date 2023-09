Derrick Curry

LABETTE COUNTY — A Parsons man has been arrested for the murder of a Parsons woman over the weekend.

Derrick W. Curry, 53, Parsons, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of Kylie Caldwell, 28.

The body of Caldwell, who was last seen early morning Sunday, was found by hunters in a field on the outskirts of Parsons later Sunday. Evidence at the scene suggested Caldwell was murdered, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced previously.