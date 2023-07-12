Attorney: Lawmakers botched the drafting of anti-trans law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators botched the drafting of a new law aimed at preventing transgender people from changing how their sex is listed on their driver’s licenses, a state agency’s lawyer argued in a court filing made public Tuesday.

The attorney in Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration made that argument in asking a state court judge to lift an order barring such changes because of a lawsuit filed by Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach. Five transgender Kansas residents also want the order revoked, arguing in their own court filings that their constitutional rights are being violated.

Kelly announced last month that the state would continue changing transgender people’s driver’s licenses to reflect their gender identities, despite an new anti-transgender rights law that took effect July 1. If Kobach’s lawsuit is successful, Kansas would become one of the few states that don’t allow such changes.