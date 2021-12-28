Autopsy: Death of Black teen in custody was homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Black youth’s death following a physical struggle with staff at a Kansas juvenile center was a homicide, according to an autopsy report released Monday that contradicts an earlier, preliminary finding that the teenager hadn’t suffered life-threatening injuries.

The report said that 17-year-old Cedric Lofton’s heart and breathing stopped after he was handcuffed while lying on his stomach. Lofton had briefly been in the custody of the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center in Wichita when his altercation with staff members occurred Sept. 24. He was taken to a local hospital and died two days later.

“The family lost their son and their brother, so it’s just a tragic and unjustified death,” Andrew Stroth, one of the lawyers representing Lofton’s family and a Chicago civil rights attorney. “The family is going to continue to seek answers and pursue all legal remedies available.”