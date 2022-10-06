Balance of power on the ballot

TOPEKA — In November, six of Kansas’ seven Supreme Court judges are up for retention votes, and two constitutional amendments will be decided.

Advocacy groups say these choices on the November ballot offer voters an opportunity to shift Kansas’ political landscape.

One state constitution amendment focuses on reducing the governor’s executive power and the other on protecting the elected position of sheriffs across the state. The amendments have been criticized for pushing partisan agendas by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas, but some legislators and law officials say more oversight of executive agencies is needed.