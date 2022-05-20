Bicknell prevails in tax appeal to Kansas Supreme Court

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court waded through more than a decade of complex procedural history and an enormous evidentiary record Friday to reverse the Kansas Court of Appeals by answering a simple-sounding question of where businessman Gene Bicknell resided for tax purposes in 2005 and 2006.

Bicknell, who gained fame as a Pizza Hut magnate, Republican gubernatorial candidate and part-time movie actor, has fought to defeat the Kansas Department of Revenue in a case with more than $60 million in state taxes, interest and penalties hanging in the balance. The issue was whether Bicknell was a Kansas or Florida resident — for income tax purposes — when he sold a company that at one time was the world’s largest owner of Pizza Hut restaurants.

The bottom line of the case has always been money: Florida has no state income tax, but Kansas does.