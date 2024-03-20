Biden, Trump easily win primaries

TOPEKA — The usual picks emerged from the state’s presidential preference primary with decisive wins Tuesday, further solidifying nominations they secured two weeks earlier.

Unofficial results show former President Donald Trump had 75% of GOP votes while President Joe Biden had 84% of Democratic votes. They appear destined for a showdown in November — pending court battles over Trump’s attempts to overthrow the 2020 election results.

Given alternatives who have suspended their campaigns, 10% of Democrats and 5% of Republicans chose “none of the names” on Kansas ballots.