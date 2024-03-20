 | Wed, Mar 20, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Biden, Trump easily win primaries

Kansas voters picked Joe Biden and Donald Trump over dropouts and ‘none’ during Tuesday's primary elections.

By

State News

March 20, 2024 - 3:18 PM

A “vote here” sign welcomes precinct voters Tuesday in Lawrence. Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden prevailed in the state’s presidential preference primary. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The usual picks emerged from the state’s presidential preference primary with decisive wins Tuesday, further solidifying nominations they secured two weeks earlier.

Unofficial results show former President Donald Trump had 75% of GOP votes while President Joe Biden had 84% of Democratic votes. They appear destined for a showdown in November — pending court battles over Trump’s attempts to overthrow the 2020 election results.

Given alternatives who have suspended their campaigns, 10% of Democrats and 5% of Republicans chose “none of the names” on Kansas ballots.

Related
December 20, 2021
January 4, 2021
June 3, 2020
March 19, 2020
Most Popular