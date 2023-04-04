Bill would curtail wind turbine lights

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Flashing red lights atop wind turbines would be curtailed to improve nighttime views under a bill that has been sent to the governor.

If signed by Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, it would require installation of light-mitigating technology on new and existing wind farms, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

The aircraft detection lighting system technology would turn off the lights except for when aircraft are near. Aircraft aren’t near a wind farm about 97% of the time the lights are blinking, said Rep. Lisa Moser, R-Wheaton.