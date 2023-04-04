 | Tue, Apr 04, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Bill would curtail wind turbine lights

“This bill came about because there are thousands of Kansans who see red blinking lights every three seconds, 24 hours a day,” Moser said, “and this is legislation that will mitigate that.”

By

State News

April 4, 2023 - 3:29 PM

After a bevy of legislation seemingly meant to bring wind energy development to a halt, Kansas senators are considering a bill that could appease rural neighbors annoyed by turbines. REGISTER FILE PHOTO

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Flashing red lights atop wind turbines would be curtailed to improve nighttime views under a bill that has been sent to the governor.

If signed by Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, it would require installation of light-mitigating technology on new and existing wind farms, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

The aircraft detection lighting system technology would turn off the lights except for when aircraft are near. Aircraft aren’t near a wind farm about 97% of the time the lights are blinking, said Rep. Lisa Moser, R-Wheaton.

Related
January 27, 2023
March 11, 2022
April 2, 2020
March 1, 2017
Most Popular