Bill would prohibit use of eminent domain to build solar farms

Utilities would be prohibited from taking private land using eminent domain to build solar farms under legislation Kansas lawmakers weighed Monday.

Eminent domain authority allows governments or utility companies to take private property for public use, including to build roads, bridges and power lines. Property owners are still compensated at market value but can have their land taken if they don’t agree to sell.

The practice has come under scrutiny, especially in Missouri, as developers prepare to build a high-voltage transmission line from Kansas to the Indiana border.