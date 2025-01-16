Bill would release millions in school bond funds from AG’s grasp

TOPEKA — Two Kansas legislators prefiled a bill that would deliver millions in voter-approved school bonds that were blocked earlier this year because of a strict ruling from the Kansas attorney general.

Voters in the Greeley County school district approved in May a $4.6 million school bond that was to be used for upgrades and renovations, but because the county — the smallest in Kansas with a population of just less than 1,200 — doesn’t have an elections website, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office refused to release the funds.

The Attorney General’s Office, which is responsible for validating every bond election in the state, decided the bond election didn’t meet legal standards. County officials didn’t adhere to a recent law requiring them to publish notice of a bond election three weeks in advance on a county elections website, in addition to a traditional newspaper notice, the office said.

A nonprofit, Greeley County Community Development, operates a website containing general government-related updates and news for the county, but it isn’t government-run. The school district’s website contained answers to frequently asked questions and in-depth information about the bond didn’t fit the bill either.

The bill prefiled Wednesday, ahead of the Legislature’s Jan. 13 start, would uphold the results of the May election and give the school district carte blanche to proceed with the improvements outlined in the bond measure.

“We should’ve already had bids and been building important facilities in Greeley County, so times a-wastin’,” said Sen.-elect William Clifford, a Garden City Republican.

Clifford and Sen.-elect Tory Marie Blew, a Great Bend Republican, are co-sponsoring the bill. Clifford’s district-to-be encompasses Greeley County, and Blew’s district borders it. Both were members of the House before winning Senate seats in November.

Clifford said he respects the attorney general’s decision. But he is motivated to ensure the will of the people is fulfilled.