Bird flu is popping up in Kansas flocks

Cases of bird flu have been confirmed in a commercial flock of 50,000 turkeys in Iowa, a commercial operation of 360,000 broiler chickens in Missouri, and a flock of more than 36,000 mixed species of birds in South Dakota.

The highly contagious virus has also reached backyard flocks in Kansas, Iowa, Missouri and Michigan, among other states.

Poultry producers, backyard flock owners, state officials and scientists are watching closely as a deadly strain of bird flu spreads across the eastern half of the U.S. During an outbreak in 2014-2015 more than 50 million birds were destroyed, with the bulk of the impact in Iowa and Minnesota.