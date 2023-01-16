 | Tue, Jan 17, 2023
BOE newcomers make presence felt

January 16, 2023 - 4:45 PM

Kansas Board of Education member Danny Zeck, left, raised an objection to retention of the Board of Education’s attorney Mark Ferguson due to Ferguson’s past political campaign contributions. Zeck, of Leavenworth, was elected in November. KANSAS REFLECTOR/TIM CARPENTER

TOPEKA — Kansas Board of Education member Dennis Hershberger interrupted a presentation on school nutrition programs during his first meeting as a board member by inquiring about ideological justification for government spending on summer meals for children.

“How did that evolve?” said Hershberger, among three new Republicans on the board. “What created that need?”

In addition to curiosity about what justified the summer meal program, Hershberger asked what was being done in school cafeterias across Kansas to eliminate food waste. The retired nurse and truck driver said he read U.S. consumers threw out approximately one-third of food purchases.

