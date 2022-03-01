BP seeks to appeal Kansas town’s lawsuit over gas price spike

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Energy giant BP is seeking to appeal a decision that allowed a small Kansas town’s lawsuit over soaring natural gas prices in February 2021 to proceed.

BP, formerly known as British Petroleum, filed two documents last week that indicate it wants to shut down a lawsuit filed by the small Crawford County town of Mulberry, The Wichita Eagle reported.

One document seeks permission to appeal a Feb. 8 ruling by Chief District Judge Lori A. Bolton Fleming before the case goes to trial.