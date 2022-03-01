 | Tue, Mar 01, 2022
BP seeks to appeal Kansas town’s lawsuit over gas price spike

A judge's ruling allowing the small town of Mulberry to sue BP over the 2021 gas price spike is being appealed by the energy giant. The suit is seen as a test case for others considering suits alleging price gouging.

State News

March 1, 2022 - 9:07 AM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Energy giant BP is seeking to appeal a decision that allowed a small Kansas town’s lawsuit over soaring natural gas prices in February 2021 to proceed. 

BP, formerly known as British Petroleum, filed two documents last week that indicate it wants to shut down  a lawsuit filed by the small Crawford County town of Mulberry, The Wichita Eagle reported. 

One document seeks permission to appeal a Feb. 8 ruling by Chief District Judge Lori A. Bolton Fleming before the case goes to trial. 

