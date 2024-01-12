 | Fri, Jan 12, 2024
Budget gives spending blueprint

Gov. Laura Kelly's budget includes salary raises for state employees, expansion of Medicaid eligibility, paying down debt and investments in special education, water and emergency housing.

January 12, 2024

Kansas budget director Adam Proffitt addresses a joint hearing of Senate and House lawmakers Thursday to reveal the governor’s budget plan. Photo by (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature video)

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget director on Thursday outlined her spending blueprint, which includes salary raises for state employees, expansion of Medicaid eligibility, paying down debt, and investments in special education, water and emergency housing.

Her budget, which also includes a previously announced bipartisan plan to reduce property, income and sales taxes by $1 billion over three years, would leave the state with a $1.4 billion dollar surplus by July 2025 and an additional $1.7 billion in a rainy day fund. The GOP-controlled Legislature will make adjustments to the governor’s proposal before sending her a final budget.

The Democratic governor’s administration characterized her plan as an attempt to build on the momentum established during the first five years of her administration, when the state underwent a dramatic reversal from years of budgeting crisis.

