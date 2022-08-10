Buffalo kills man

BUSHTON, Kan. (AP) — A buffalo charged and seriously injured a Kansas sheriff’s deputy one day before the animal’s owner was found gored to death, authorities say.

Ellsworth County Sheriff Murray Marston said the buffalo had wandered onto a state highway and the deputy was trying to get the animal back in a pasture when it charged Sunday night.

A deputy from neighboring Rice County arrived and killed the buffalo when it appeared that it was preparing to charge again at the downed deputy. That deputy underwent surgery and is in stable condition, Marston said.