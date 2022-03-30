 | Wed, Mar 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Cancer society slams ‘junk insurance’ bill

Megan Word said Kelly should veto extension of so-called STLD plans in Kansas because the plans didn’t cap out-of-pocket expenses and could feature high deductibles despite lower monthly premiums. The inherent financial hurdle could force people with major illnesses — such as the 16,000 Kansans diagnosed annually with cancer — to delay or forgo care, she said.

By

State News

March 30, 2022 - 4:10 PM

Sen. Beverly Gossage, R-Eudora, is the leading advocate of a bill lengthening the renewal period of health plans that don’t automatically cover pre-existing conditions. The American Cancer Society’s nonpartisan affiliate is asking Gov. Laura Kelly to veto the bill. KANSAS REFLECTOR/TIM CARPENTER

TOPEKA — The American Cancer Society’s nonpartisan advocacy affiliate Wednesday urged Gov. Laura Kelly to veto a bill expanding duration of the “deceitfully” affordable short term health plans because benefits fall short of pre-existing condition standards of the Affordable Care Act.

The Kansas Senate affirmed legislation first approved by the Kansas House that would make it legal for people to sign up for a short-term limited duration health plan for 36 months, which would match federal regulations adopted during the term of President Donald Trump. Under current Kansas law, individuals can extend a one-year contract for only 12 months.

Megan Word, who represents the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network in Kansas, said contents of Senate Bill 199 would broaden availability of alternative health plans that often deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions, such as cancer or COVID-19 as well as maternity care or prescription medication.

Related
May 21, 2021
May 12, 2021
April 9, 2021
April 23, 2019
Most Popular