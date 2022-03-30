Cancer society slams ‘junk insurance’ bill

TOPEKA — The American Cancer Society’s nonpartisan advocacy affiliate Wednesday urged Gov. Laura Kelly to veto a bill expanding duration of the “deceitfully” affordable short term health plans because benefits fall short of pre-existing condition standards of the Affordable Care Act.

The Kansas Senate affirmed legislation first approved by the Kansas House that would make it legal for people to sign up for a short-term limited duration health plan for 36 months, which would match federal regulations adopted during the term of President Donald Trump. Under current Kansas law, individuals can extend a one-year contract for only 12 months.

Megan Word, who represents the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network in Kansas, said contents of Senate Bill 199 would broaden availability of alternative health plans that often deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions, such as cancer or COVID-19 as well as maternity care or prescription medication.