 | Mon, Jun 19, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Chanute and Parsons newspapers adjust print schedules

Two of southeast Kansas’s longest-running daily newspapers are shifting to twice-weekly publications.

State News

June 19, 2023 - 3:08 PM

The Texas-based owners of the Chanute Tribune and Parsons Sun announced Friday both publications will shift to a two-days-a-week schedule, with print copies available each Tuesday and Friday.

“Nostalgia may make us feel protective of the vision of editors who have shepherded these publications over generations,” each paper announced in separate articles detailing their respective changes. “But the reality is that newspapers always work within a shifting environment and often evolve in tough economic times.”

While the print schedules will change, the papers’ online presence and content will not, with daily updates at chanute.com and parsonssun.com, respectively.

Related
May 31, 2023
April 13, 2023
April 7, 2020
December 20, 2018
Most Popular