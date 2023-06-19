Chanute and Parsons newspapers adjust print schedules

The Texas-based owners of the Chanute Tribune and Parsons Sun announced Friday both publications will shift to a two-days-a-week schedule, with print copies available each Tuesday and Friday.

“Nostalgia may make us feel protective of the vision of editors who have shepherded these publications over generations,” each paper announced in separate articles detailing their respective changes. “But the reality is that newspapers always work within a shifting environment and often evolve in tough economic times.”

While the print schedules will change, the papers’ online presence and content will not, with daily updates at chanute.com and parsonssun.com, respectively.