CHC/SEK plans move

FORT SCOTT — Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas in Fort Scott is making plans to move from the former Mercy Hospital building at 401 Woodland Hills, to the former Price Chopper building at 2322 S. Main during the weekend of April 14.

“The move is being coordinated to minimize interruptions of patient care and is being staged in three phases,” CHC spokesman Robert Poole told fortscott.biz.

The clinic will close its doors at the old Mercy site on April 14. The Apothecare Pharmacy will follow the next day, and the walk-in care facility will close on April 16.