Clounch joins Washburn administrative team

TOPEKA — Washburn University announced today that Dr. Teresa L. Clounch, an Iola native, has been named the associate vice president of student life and dean of students. Clounch will replace Dr. Joel Bluml who accepted a position as vice president for student engagement and athletics at the University of Providence in Montana.

After assuming her new duties in September, Clounch will oversee all matters relating to student code of conduct, including helping set and regulate Washburn University’s conduct standards. She will also provide administrative leadership for residential living and the student recreation and wellness center.

Clounch is currently the assistant vice president for student affairs, Title IX officer and senior diversity officer for Fort Hays University in Hays.