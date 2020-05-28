Coming weeks crucial, state’s top health official warns

Dr. Lee Norman

The next few weeks will prove vitally important to how fast or slow COVID-19 spreads throughout Kansas, the state’s top health official said Wednesday.

Days after photos and videos from Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri showed packed pools and beaches over the Memorial Day weekend, Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman said local officials in the state need to closely monitor their hospital bed capacity over the next two to three weeks.

“I was extremely disappointed and frustrated by the photos and videos we saw,” Norman said. “If we see the conduct like we saw at Lake of the Ozarks, we’re going to see an increase, and perhaps a startling increase, in the number of cases.”