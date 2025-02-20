Commerce unveils overhaul of CDBG program

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Commerce announced Thursday significant changes to its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) – Community Facilities program to allow a rolling application process, lower local match requirements and an expanded scope of eligible projects.

“This is a game-changer for Kansas communities,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said.

“For decades, we’ve seen too many worthy projects stalled due to rigid deadlines and high local match requirements. By streamlining the process and reducing financial burdens, we’re ensuring that cities and counties — large and small — can bring transformative projects to life.”

The revamped CDBG – Community Facilities program opens the door for projects ranging from emergency sirens and ADA upgrades to new libraries and major park developments.

Notably, the transition from an annual competition to a rolling application process means that cities and counties can apply for funding year-round, receiving decisions in a matter of weeks rather than waiting months for a single funding cycle. Additionally, the local match requirement has been reduced from its normal 25% to a 10% match for small projects and 20% for large projects.

“This continues the significant shift in the way the Kansas Department of Commerce is approaching community development” Commerce Assistant Secretary Matthew Godinez said. “In 2024, we rebranded the Community Development Division as the Quality Places Division to better reflect our mission of fostering vibrant, connected and resilient communities. We’re removing bureaucratic roadblocks and getting critical dollars where they’re needed faster. This is about leveling the playing field so that smaller or lower-income communities have a real shot at funding transformational projects.”

Key program enhancements include:

Rolling Application Process

Applications will be accepted year-round starting May 1, with monthly reviews and grant agreements executed within five business days of approval.

Reduced Match Requirements

• Small projects ($50,000 to $210,000) require only a 10% local match.

• Large projects ($210,001 to $1.5 million) require only a 20% local match.

Pre-Application for Readiness Screening

Cities and counties can submit a short pre-application starting April 1, 2025, to gauge project eligibility and receive feedback within five business days. The full application stage opens on May 1, 2025.

Flexible Project Categories

Communities can apply for any eligible CDBG-funded project, from public safety improvements to large-scale community facility developments.

BY EXPANDING access and accelerating the funding process, the Kansas Department of Commerce is ushering in a new era of community investment across the state.