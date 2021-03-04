Concealed carry bill advances in House

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas House members advanced a bill Wednesday that would lower the legal age to carry concealed firearms in Kansas from 21 to 18 for those who complete a background check and undergo safety training.

Eighteen, 19-, and 20-year-old Kansans can already carry firearms in the open in Kansas. Proponents of lowering the age for concealed carry said that those under 21 can serve in the military and are eligible to vote. Opponents countered that those under 21 are less mature and more prone to risk-taking

If passed, the bill would significantly increase the number of university and college students in Kansas eligible to carry concealed firearms on campus. But the legislation won’t change current laws that allow high schools to prohibit guns on school grounds, according to the Kansas Association of School Boards and the Kansas National Education Association, which opposes the bill.