 | Tue, Feb 01, 2022
Court hears death row appeal

Kyle Flack is on death row for the 2013 murders of a three adults and a toddler. His attorney is pointing to a host of items in front of the Kansas Supreme Court that he says should overturn the conviction.

State News

February 1, 2022 - 10:06 AM

Kyle Flack was convicted in the 2013 deaths of three adults and a toddler in Franklin County Photo by Kansas Department of Corrections via Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — An attorney for death row inmate Kyle Flack on Monday pointed to unidentified DNA, cellphone evidence, an unlawful police interrogation and rushed trial as reasons to overturn the capital murder conviction.

A Franklin County jury in 2016 convicted Flack in the 2013 killing spree of three adults and a toddler, whose body was found in a suitcase floating in a creek. Flack shared a residence with the victims and owned the shotgun that was used to kill them.

Flack was captured in Emporia, where video showed him disposing of victims’ belongings in a dumpster.

