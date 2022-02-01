Court hears death row appeal

TOPEKA — An attorney for death row inmate Kyle Flack on Monday pointed to unidentified DNA, cellphone evidence, an unlawful police interrogation and rushed trial as reasons to overturn the capital murder conviction.

A Franklin County jury in 2016 convicted Flack in the 2013 killing spree of three adults and a toddler, whose body was found in a suitcase floating in a creek. Flack shared a residence with the victims and owned the shotgun that was used to kill them.

Flack was captured in Emporia, where video showed him disposing of victims’ belongings in a dumpster.