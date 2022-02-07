 | Mon, Feb 07, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Court upholds murder conviction

A Topeka man was convicted in the 2017 shooting deaths of three people in Topeka. The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the man's conviction Friday.

By

State News

February 7, 2022 - 9:23 AM

Anthony Roberts Jr.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld a Topeka man’s conviction in the shooting deaths of three people in Lawrence in 2017.

Anthony L. Roberts Jr., was convicted on June 25, 2019 in the deaths, which occurred after a fight between two groups of people from Topeka erupted into gunfire, with more than 20 shots fired.

The jury found Roberts guilty of one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Related
July 23, 2021
June 4, 2021
January 17, 2020
July 16, 2019
Most Popular