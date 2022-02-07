Court upholds murder conviction

Anthony Roberts Jr.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld a Topeka man’s conviction in the shooting deaths of three people in Lawrence in 2017.

Anthony L. Roberts Jr., was convicted on June 25, 2019 in the deaths, which occurred after a fight between two groups of people from Topeka erupted into gunfire, with more than 20 shots fired.

The jury found Roberts guilty of one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.