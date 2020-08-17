COVID-19 czar issues warning to Kansans

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx issued a stern warning Saturday that a window of opportunity was narrowing for Kansas and other Midwest states to adopt common-sense policies to deflect the coming wave of COVID-19.

Birx, who met with health professionals at the University of Kansas Medical Center, said the virus was moving north from southern states without deference to urban or rural communities, partisan affiliation or age. She said local and state government officials need to inspire wider use of masks inside and outside buildings, to build support for the 6-foot social distancing concept and to take other steps known to have economic consequences.

“Kansas has rising test positivity,” she said. “This is the moment to get it under control. Wear a mask. Close bars. Decrease indoor dining. Increase outdoor dining. Every single person needs to commit to not having parties and family gatherings that are going to spread this virus.”