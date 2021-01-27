Menu Search Log in

COVID-19 variant suspected in Winfield prison outbreak

Winfield prison had a sudden cluster of new COVID-19 cases. Public health officials are trying to figure out if they are related to a new coronavirus variant.

January 27, 2021 - 9:21 AM

WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — Public health officials are trying to determine whether a coronavirus variant is fueling a new outbreak at a Kansas prison.

Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said there had been no cases for weeks at Winfield Correctional Facility before a “whole cluster of cases broke out,” The Wichita Eagle reports.

“We did the epidemiologic tracking and found it came in through the community through the food service workers, and then went from there to some other places,” Norman said Tuesday during a virtual media briefing hosted by the University of Kansas Health System. “But it was very fast spread, and we’re going to test every one of those positive individuals with genomic sequencing.”

