COVID and colleges: Longer days, shorter semesters

Schools across the state will adjust their schedules because of the coronavirus pandemic. Students will be in class longer, but the colleges' winter break will last longer.

June 18, 2020 - 9:47 AM

The University of Kansas plans to shorten its fall and spring semesters. Photo by Tristan Bowersox / Flickr.com / kcur.org

Colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are rolling out plans for the fall semester, which will look very different because of COVID-19.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City plans to hold the majority of classes in-person but to limit class size to 25% of room capacity, a move that will require a longer school day.

“We expect most students to have a schedule that combines in-person classes with some blended or online courses, unless they specifically request all online,” Provost Jenny Lundgren wrote in an email to students, faculty and staff on Monday.

