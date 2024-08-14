Crawford considers solar farm

GIRARD — Crawford County commissioners are considering a proposed $500 million solar farm that would generate not only energy but also millions in tax revenues, according to the Pittsburg Morning Sun.

John Copyak of Shasta Power, based in Bend, Ore., introduced the plan to commissioners earlier this week. The 1,500-acre site woud be between Arma and Frontenac and be centered on an existing power station, the Sun reported.

Construction would require 200 workers, with a dozen permanent jobs required to maintain the site.

The farm is slated to generate 200 megawatts, enough to power 50,000 homes, according to Copyak. The solar farm is expected to generate $4 million to $5 million in property taxes each year over the next 35 years, divided primarily between the county and school districts.

In addition to property taxes, the county will also receive 1 percent of the sales taxes generated by the solar farm, according to The Sun.

The solar farm is clean energy. No noise, dust or air pollution is created in the generation of power. Additions to the current site will include battery storage and some minor modifications to tie the solar panels into the existing grid.

A moratorium on all new construction of wind and solar is currently in effect in Crawford County until commissioners update its 20-year plan, according to the Sun.