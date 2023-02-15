 | Thu, Feb 16, 2023
Critics call proposed Kansas ‘women’s bill of rights’ sexist, transphobic

SB 180 would define “female” as people with biological reproductive systems that are developed to produce ova, an definition critics have said excludes intersex women and alienates women without ovaries. 

State News

February 15, 2023 - 4:08 PM

Caroline Dean spoke against a proposed women’s bill of rights during a Feb. 15, 2023 hearing, saying the legislation doesn’t actually benefit women. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Lawmakers unrolled a new bill that would bar transgender women from female-only spaces under the assumption that biological women tend to be naturally weaker and more vulnerable to violence than men. 

Senate Bill 180 was given about 30 minutes of discussion at Wednesday’s Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee hearing, a time frame that critics have said is woefully inadequate to address all the bill’s implications. The bill has been called a women’s bill of rights, a designation that bill opponent Caroline Dean rejected.

Dean, a pastor with the Kansas-Oklahoma Conference of the United Church of Christ, and spokeswoman for the Kansas Interfaith Action, said the bill didn’t actually recognize any rights for women. 

