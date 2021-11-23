Day hiking the Kansas Badlands

One of the newest state parks in Kansas is approximately 85 million years old. Or at least, that’s when the Niobrara Chalk deposit formed from the ancient sediment at the bottom of what was once North America’s massive inland sea.

Today, the cliffs of eroded chalk create the striking landscape of Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park. The 332-acre starkly beautiful park in western Kansas, about half way between Oakley and Scott City just off of US 83 Highway, features about 220 acres of actual badlands.

Not as extensive as its more famous cousin, Badlands National Park in South Dakota, the Kansas version is nevertheless a natural wonder, attracting visitors year round, sunup to sundown, including holidays, from the day it opened in October of 2019.