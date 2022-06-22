 | Wed, Jun 22, 2022
Demand high for young kids’ COVID vaccine

June 22, 2022 - 1:58 PM

University of Kansas health System pediatrics are already seeing a high demand for COVID-19 vaccinations now that the FDA has granted emergency use authorization for children as young as six months. Photo by (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

TOPEKA — COVID-19 vaccinations for kids as young as six months old began Tuesday across the country, and Kansas doctors say demand is already high.

Last week, both Moderna and Pfizer received emergency use authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Subsequently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the vaccination for children younger than 5.

At the University of Kansas Health System, the vaccines are available during child visits or by appointment during evening and Saturday vaccination time slots.

