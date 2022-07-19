 | Wed, Jul 20, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Demand still high for kids’ COVID vaccine

Kansas doctors are encouraging families to get young children vaccinated against COVID-19 as numbers rise to levels not seen since February.

By

State News

July 19, 2022 - 3:09 PM

A month removed from the vaccine receiving emergency use authorization for children younger than 5, doctors with the University of Kansas Health System say many pediatricians offices are running out of the shot. Photo by (Getty Images)

TOPEKA — As COVID-19 case numbers approach levels not seen since February, Kansas doctors are encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated.

A month removed from the vaccine receiving emergency use authorization for children younger than 5, Danielle Johnson, a clinical psychologist with the University of Kansas Health System, said many pediatricians’ offices are running out of the shot. She says this is a good sign for demand and critical with more children being infected.

Johnson’s three children, including her 5-year-old daughter, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Related
July 6, 2022
June 22, 2022
June 22, 2022
May 17, 2022
Most Popular