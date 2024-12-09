Democratic Governors Association selects Laura Kelly to lead group

Democratic governors from 23 states elected Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly to chair the Democratic Governors Association for a one-year term.

Kelly has served as the chair since August, when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz vacated the position to join Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign. Before the promotion, Kelly was vice chair of the DGA.

The association describes itself as an “independent voluntary political organization” that supports Democratic governors and candidates. It provides help during campaigns with funding and advice and helps sitting governors with policy recommendations and best practices.

In a news release announcing Kelly’s election to chair, the DGA praised Kelly for stewardship of the economy, her work as DGA vice chair and chair in supporting Democratic campaigns and her ability to work with Republicans and Democrats to “build common ground.”

Though the top of the ticket went to Republicans, Democratic governors faired well. No incumbent Democratic governor lost a race in 2024.

“I’m proud of the DGA’s success in 2024, and look forward to building on our momentum to win both competitive races in Virginia and New Jersey next year,” Kelly said. “As Democratic governors, we’re delivering real results for the people of our states and making lives better for millions of Americans by focusing on the issues that matter most.”

Democratic governors simultaneously elected Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear as vice chair for 2025 and chair-elect in 2026. The DGA said Beshear beat the odds winning reelection 2023 in a state that strongly favors Republicans.

“In Kentucky, we’ve shown that when you focus on bringing people together and the fundamental challenges families are facing every day, Democrats can win anywhere. I’m excited to build on that record to help elect and re-elect Democratic governors across the country so we can continue making a positive difference in our states,” Beshear said.