Deputies cleared in death

WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — The Cowley County attorney has ruled that three sheriff’s deputies acted appropriately when they shot and killed a woman near Winfield in April.

County Attorney Larry Schwartz said in a report issued Wednesday the shooting of Andrea Barrow, of Arkansas City, was “lawful and justified,” KAKE-TV reported.

The Cowley County deputies were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on April 15 when they encountered Barrow, who was acting erratically, according to the report.