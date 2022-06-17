 | Fri, Jun 17, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Deputies cleared in death

County Attorney Larry Schwartz said in a report issued Wednesday the shooting of Andrea Barrow, of Arkansas City, was “lawful and justified,” KAKE-TV reported.

By

State News

June 17, 2022 - 4:34 PM

WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — The Cowley County attorney has ruled that three sheriff’s deputies acted appropriately when they shot and killed a woman near Winfield in April.

County Attorney Larry Schwartz said in a report issued Wednesday the shooting of Andrea Barrow, of Arkansas City, was “lawful and justified,” KAKE-TV reported.

The Cowley County deputies were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on April 15 when they encountered Barrow, who was acting erratically, according to the report.

Related
June 15, 2022
April 18, 2022
April 14, 2022
March 22, 2022
Most Popular