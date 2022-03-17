Details of Olathe school shooting released

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A police affidavit released Wednesday says a student at a Kansas high school began shooting after an administrator and school resource officer demanded to search his backpack because of rumors the student had a gun.

The student, 18-year-old Jaylon Desean Elmore, fired five shots toward the school resource officer at Olathe East High School on March 4 before he was shot by the officer and subdued by the assistant principal, according to the affidavit.

Elmore’s “ghost gun,” was loaded with 13 9 mm rounds but a spent round blocked the gun’s slide from closing before more shots were fired, according to the affidavit written by Sgt. Jeremiah Waters, with the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team.