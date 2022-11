TOPEKA — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will decide which of three finalists will become a district judge within the 31st Judicial District.

Iolan Tod Davis and Thomas Mikulka of Yates Center — both of whom serve as magistrate judges within the 31st district — and Dennis Depew of Neodesha, a deputy attorney general within the Kansas attorney general’s office, are the finalists tapped by a district nominating commission this week.

Kelly has 60 days to make her selection.