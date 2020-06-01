Does your medical bill seem to be too high? Maybe it is

Got a medical bill that seems too high? First step: Ask if there’s been a mistake. Next step, fight back.
The tips below come from a dozen experts in law, medical billing and patient advocacy.
They agreed on many points, including this frustrating one: None of these strategies is guaranteed to make a big — even blatantly excessive — medical bill go away. They represent a scattershot approach for people with urgent bills now — who can’t sit around and wait for Congress to pass reforms to medical billing.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives