Does your medical bill seem to be too high? Maybe it is

Got a medical bill that seems too high? First step: Ask if there’s been a mistake. Next step, fight back.

The tips below come from a dozen experts in law, medical billing and patient advocacy.

They agreed on many points, including this frustrating one: None of these strategies is guaranteed to make a big — even blatantly excessive — medical bill go away. They represent a scattershot approach for people with urgent bills now — who can’t sit around and wait for Congress to pass reforms to medical billing.