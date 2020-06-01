Menu Search Log in

Does your medical bill seem to be too high? Maybe it is

There are many steps one can take if he thinks his medical bills seem to be too high. Here are a few.

June 1, 2020 - 9:33 AM

Photo by Scott Canon / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

Got a medical bill that seems too high? First step: Ask if there’s been a mistake. Next step, fight back.

The tips below come from a dozen experts in law, medical billing and patient advocacy.

They agreed on many points, including this frustrating one: None of these strategies is guaranteed to make a big — even blatantly excessive — medical bill go away. They represent a scattershot approach for people with urgent bills now — who can’t sit around and wait for Congress to pass reforms to medical billing.

