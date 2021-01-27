Menu Search Log in

Donated blood hints at higher COVID-19 infection rates

Top Kansas health official told lawmakers that recent testing showed 22% of blood donations in the state contained the antibody. The state had pegged infections at 13% of the population. That suggests more Kansans either contracted COVID-19 naturally or were vaccinated.

January 27, 2021 - 9:28 AM

Rep. Brenda Landwehr listens to remote testimony Tuesday from Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, as he briefs a joint House and Senate committee on the COVID-19 response. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The top public health official in Kansas told legislators Tuesday recent testing revealed 22% of blood donations in the state contained the antibody to COVID-19, suggesting the level of coronavirus exposure during the pandemic could be higher than previously reported.

Dr. Lee Norman, secretary at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said the antibody would be present among people who naturally contracted the coronavirus as well as individuals who had been vaccinated. So far, KDHE says 132,000 Kansans have been vaccinated. Reports show 269,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since March. Taken together, approximately 400,000, or more than 13% of the state’s population, could be expected to have a detectable level of the coronavirus antibody in their bloodstream.

The 22% figure related to blood donations would suggest about 640,000 Kansans either naturally contracted COVID-19 or were vaccinated in an attempt to build immunity. This elevated figure, Norman said, might be a positive sign in terms of reaching the 85% benchmark for herd immunity.

