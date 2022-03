TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A person whose car became stuck in a field died in a grassfire, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s department said Sunday.

Sedgwick County firefighters responding to a call about a grass fire in a field near Wichita found the car on fire, KSNW-TV reported.

The driver apparently was “doing doughnuts” in the field when the car became stuck and started on fire, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Slay. The driver’s body was found near the fire.