 | Thu, Nov 04, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Drivers, watch out for ‘lusty deer’

Shorter daylight hours and the oncoming rut combine to make driving a little extra hazardous, with rambunctious deer less leery of vehicles. A notable increase in car-deer accidents occurs this time of year.

By

State News

November 4, 2021 - 9:54 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police officials and the AAA auto club are urging drivers to be especially cautious this time of year as collisions with deer become more frequent.

Cooler weather and shorter daylight hours mean it’s breeding season for deer. Kansas City police said on Twitter that “lusty deer” are on the move “and won’t let your car get in the way of their quest for loving.”

Deer-related crashes rise sharply in the mid-autumn. In Kansas, 9,670 deer crashes killed four people and injured 471 others, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. Nationwide, more than 1.5 million deer-vehicle collisions occur each year, resulting in 150 fatalities and tens of thousands of injuries.

Related
October 21, 2019
October 12, 2018
November 20, 2015
November 6, 2012
Most Popular