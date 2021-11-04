Drivers, watch out for ‘lusty deer’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police officials and the AAA auto club are urging drivers to be especially cautious this time of year as collisions with deer become more frequent.

Cooler weather and shorter daylight hours mean it’s breeding season for deer. Kansas City police said on Twitter that “lusty deer” are on the move “and won’t let your car get in the way of their quest for loving.”

Deer-related crashes rise sharply in the mid-autumn. In Kansas, 9,670 deer crashes killed four people and injured 471 others, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. Nationwide, more than 1.5 million deer-vehicle collisions occur each year, resulting in 150 fatalities and tens of thousands of injuries.