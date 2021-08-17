 | Tue, Aug 17, 2021
Economic impact of winter storm nears $1B

Two of Kansas' largest natural gas companies filed to collect a combined $539.5 million from ratepayers for up to 10 years. Some groups say the state needs to investigate the huge natural gas price spikes during the winter storm.

By

State News

August 17, 2021 - 8:53 AM

The Calista Compressor Station serves the Kansas Gas Service’s network in Kansas. The utility has filed with the KCC to recover $451 million in natural gas purchase and carrying costs from this February’s cold snap.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The total cost from a more than week-long cold snap that brought the Midwest power supply to the brink of collapse is nearly $1 billion — and growing.

The greatest breakdown during the storm, which forced controlled electrical blackouts in Kansas and Missouri, industry groups have said, was natural gas, which was in short supply and rose to 200 times its normal price during the worst stretch of the storm.

So far, two of Kansas’ largest natural gas companies have filed to collect a combined $539.5 million from ratepayers over as long as 10 years. Some Evergy customers in Kansas will pay for $152.3 million in power costs from Winter Storm Uri over two years.

