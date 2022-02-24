 | Thu, Feb 24, 2022
Education commissioner in hot water

A State Board of Education member said Education Commissioner Randy Watson made an inappropriate comment during a conference. She didn't elaborate on the remarks but said the board is taking it seriously.

By

State News

February 24, 2022 - 9:07 AM

Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson was in Iola in August 2021. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ state school board has scheduled a special meeting for Friday to discuss personnel issues after Education Commissioner Randy Watson made what one board member called an inappropriate remark during a conference last week.

State Board of Education member Ann Mah told The Capital-Journal on Wednesday that the board was taking Watson’s comments “very seriously.” She said Watson had reached out to her after the comments but she couldn’t share exactly what Watson said in his remarks.

“What you need to know is that it was an inappropriate comment, and we’re going to deal with it,” said Mah, a Topeka Democrat.

