 | Wed, Dec 01, 2021
Education officials, lobbyist weigh impact of funding on schools

State educators said increases in school funding have brought about desirable results for Kansas schoolchildren. A lobbyist says otherwise.

By

State News

December 1, 2021 - 10:15 AM

The Kansas education department’s Brad Neuenswander said increased funding for public school instruction has led to improved post-secondary successes, higher graduation rates and a narrowing proficiency gap among at-risk students. Photo by Noah Taborda / Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — State education officials and lobbyists clashed Tuesday in a debate over whether improved school finance creates positive trends in Kansas student achievement.

As a product of the Gannon lawsuit and legislation approved by the Legislature and the governor earlier this year, Kansas is currently fully funding the state’s 286 local public school districts at an annual rate of $5.2 billion. Education advocates argued the law meets the needs laid out in the school finance plan to restore equitable funding to public schools.

While a lobbyist for the Kansas Policy Institute argued that improved funding has not resulted in equal improvements for student achievement or college readiness, two representatives of the Kansas Department of Education said otherwise. Brad Neuenswander, a deputy commissioner for the department, pointed to a decrease from 2015 to 2018 in Kansas Assessment Program scores in English, math and science, which began to level off in 2019.

