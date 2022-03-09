 | Wed, Mar 09, 2022
‘Educational bill of rights’ advances

A Kansas Senate panel approved legislation that supports say would increase the idea of educational transparency and ensure parents have access to material. Democrats say parents already have that right and questioned the motivation for the bill.

By

State News

March 9, 2022 - 3:33 PM

While parents already have the right to information about their student’s curriculum, Senator Renee Erickson said many Kansas parents she has spoken to do not feel heard and this bill ensures that they are. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — A Kansas Senate panel approved Tuesday legislation establishing an educational bill of rights for parents of public school children.

The bill is aimed at the idea of educational transparency and ensuring parents have increased access to and oversight of their child’s curriculum and materials. Modeled after recommendations of the conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington D.C., the Kansas legislation was supported by seven people and opposed by more than 100 people who submitted testimony to the Senate Education Committee.

Sen. Renee Erickson, a Wichita Republican and former school principal, said the provisions are needed to ensure parents who feel their complaints went unanswered during the pandemic have clearly defined rights. 

