‘Educational bill of rights’ advances

TOPEKA — A Kansas Senate panel approved Tuesday legislation establishing an educational bill of rights for parents of public school children.

The bill is aimed at the idea of educational transparency and ensuring parents have increased access to and oversight of their child’s curriculum and materials. Modeled after recommendations of the conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington D.C., the Kansas legislation was supported by seven people and opposed by more than 100 people who submitted testimony to the Senate Education Committee.

Sen. Renee Erickson, a Wichita Republican and former school principal, said the provisions are needed to ensure parents who feel their complaints went unanswered during the pandemic have clearly defined rights.