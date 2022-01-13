 | Fri, Jan 14, 2022
Educators praise Kelly’s tuition freeze

The Kansas Board of Regents is being asked by Gov. Laura Kelly to pay $45.7 million to the state's universities so they freeze tuition for students. The proposal is embraced by educators, but GOP legislators aren't as receptive.

January 13, 2022 - 8:55 AM

The University of Kansas

TOPEKA — Kansas college students could soon benefit from a continued effort to minimize rising college tuition, pending approval on a provision in the governor’s budget.

In her budget, Gov. Laura Kelly included a request from the Kansas Board of Regents to pay $45.7 million to universities so that the institutions can freeze tuition for students. The proposal comes after years of debate and concern over rising college costs and attempts from lawmakers and the board to slow or stop them.

Some post-secondary institutions under the board of regents are already freezing tuition. At the University of Kansas, tuition has stayed steady for three straight years, and the other five KBOR universities have maintained tuition two out of the past three years.

