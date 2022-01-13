Educators praise Kelly’s tuition freeze

TOPEKA — Kansas college students could soon benefit from a continued effort to minimize rising college tuition, pending approval on a provision in the governor’s budget.

In her budget, Gov. Laura Kelly included a request from the Kansas Board of Regents to pay $45.7 million to universities so that the institutions can freeze tuition for students. The proposal comes after years of debate and concern over rising college costs and attempts from lawmakers and the board to slow or stop them.

Some post-secondary institutions under the board of regents are already freezing tuition. At the University of Kansas, tuition has stayed steady for three straight years, and the other five KBOR universities have maintained tuition two out of the past three years.