 | Mon, May 03, 2021
Efforts to ban transgender athletes fail

The Kansas Senate lacked the votes to override Gov. Laura Kelly's veto.

By

State News

May 3, 2021 - 2:42 PM

Transgender Wichita middle school teacher Kendall Hawkins has advocated for better protections for transgender students in the district. Photo by STEPHAN BISAHA

TOPEKA, Kansas — Republicans trying to push through a ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports fell short Monday of overriding Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the bill.

The tally was one vote shy of overriding in the Kansas Senate, which stopped progress before the House could take up the measure. That means transgender athletes can continue to compete on female sports teams at Kansas public schools and universities contingent on league rules on the matter.

Opponents of the bill had argued the ban targeted transgender students who already often face harassment.

