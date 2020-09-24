Menu Search Log in

Elderly man hit, killed in Salina

By

State News

September 24, 2020 - 9:19 AM

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A 91-year-old man has died after being hit by a car as he stood in the middle of a street in Salina, police in the central Kansas community said. 

The crash happened Monday afternoon, when a sport utility vehicle hit another vehicle, pushing it into 91-year-old James Price, investigators said. Salina police said the 82-year-old driver of the SUV may have lost consciousness before hitting the vehicle. 

Price was in the street standing next to the car that was hit, police said. He died from his injuries.

