 | Thu, Apr 06, 2023
Menu Search Log in

EPA: 54K lead pipes in Kansas

Kansas ranks 26th in the country for its number of lead service lines. The state will get $66.1 million to update water infrastructure.

By

State News

April 6, 2023 - 3:13 PM

A piece of lead pipe removed from Jerry Land’s yard in Olathe shows a layer of lining inside the pipe that indicates the city’s water supply provided a thin film that prevented the pipe from leeching lead into the home’s water. President Joe Biden's administration is prioritizing lead pipe removal more than 30 years after new ones were banned. Photo by (Carlos Moreno/KCUR).

More than 54,000 lead service pipes carry drinking water to Kansas families, according to a new estimate from the Environmental Protection Agency.

New lead water pipes have been banned for more than 30 years. But the EPA estimates that 9.2 million American households still get their water through aging lead pipes.

About 0.6% of those are in Kansas, ranking the state 26th in the country for its number of lead service lines. The EPA announced Tuesday the state would get $66.1 million to update its water infrastructure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Related
November 30, 2021
November 12, 2021
November 5, 2021
July 16, 2021
Most Popular