EPA: 54K lead pipes in Kansas

More than 54,000 lead service pipes carry drinking water to Kansas families, according to a new estimate from the Environmental Protection Agency.

New lead water pipes have been banned for more than 30 years. But the EPA estimates that 9.2 million American households still get their water through aging lead pipes.

About 0.6% of those are in Kansas, ranking the state 26th in the country for its number of lead service lines. The EPA announced Tuesday the state would get $66.1 million to update its water infrastructure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.