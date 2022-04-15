 | Sat, Apr 16, 2022
Evacuation lifted near gas plant rocked by blast

Residents within a 2-mile radius of the plant were evacuated following the explosion. The plant is located near Haven, which is about 33 miles northwest of Wichita.

April 15, 2022 - 2:16 PM

HAVEN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities were allowing people to return to their homes Friday near a Reno County gas plant a day after an explosion rocked the plant and led to a fire there.

Officials lifted the evacuation order Friday morning after about 90 people were evacuated Thursday and sent to hotels for the night, television station KSN reported.

Fire crews and emergency management officials were called to the Haven Midstream plant around 1:15 p.m. Thursday for the explosion and fire. Two people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a Wichita hospital.

