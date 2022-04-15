Evacuation lifted near gas plant rocked by blast

HAVEN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities were allowing people to return to their homes Friday near a Reno County gas plant a day after an explosion rocked the plant and led to a fire there.

Officials lifted the evacuation order Friday morning after about 90 people were evacuated Thursday and sent to hotels for the night, television station KSN reported.

Fire crews and emergency management officials were called to the Haven Midstream plant around 1:15 p.m. Thursday for the explosion and fire. Two people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a Wichita hospital.